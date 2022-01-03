‘People care way too much about their jobs’: Viral TikTok of worker refusing to give customer sugar cookie because she’s older than 12 sparks debate

A 16-year-old girl was shut down by a worker when she asked for a sugar cookie, and she posted a video of the exchange online.

TikTok has exploded in debate over the incident, with some saying the employee took the establishment’s age policy way too seriously. Now, the video, posted on Dec. 16, has reached over 2.8 million views.

User Em (@yujinkxm) posted a short clip of asking a bakery worker if she could have a sugar cookie.

The employee quickly denied her, saying, “You have to be under 12.”

“The second hand embarrassment of not being able to get a damn cookie. I hope she gets fired for that,” text overlay on the clip reads.

Many TikTok users shared the girl’s shock at the strict enforcement.

“They IDing for cookies?” @olatti_ said.

“She was like ‘this absolutely does not come out of my paycheck but I’m going to 100% act like it does,’” @user9237415394288 commented.

“People care way too much about their jobs lol,” @user3723761671042 added.

But, others came to the employee’s defense.

“It’s not her fault. She’s just doing her job,” @Art_Frenzzy commented.

“Some of y’all are so embarrassing. Some people actually do respect the rules of their workplace, no shame in being dependable,” another user, @case9900, said.

One user even called the TikToker a “Karen.”

“Really hoping someone loses their job just because she didn’t give you a cookie. okay Karen,” they said.

User @dooshbrah seemed to find a way to circumvent the age policy, urging the TikToker to say “it’s for your sibling at home.”

Em later responded to critics in the comments section, clarifying: “I’m not an adult i’m 16. this video wasn’t even meant to get ppl heated. i personally thought it was funny and i laughed it off and posted it.”

