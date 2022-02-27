‘You think you have a choice’: TikToker shows trash and recycling at Subway restaurant goes in the same bin

A viral TikTok shows that one Subway location may not be doing its part in helping the environment.

In the video, the TikTok creator is holding an empty Starbucks cup and deciding whether to throw it in the trash or the recycling.

“Oh boy, I can’t wait to help the environment,” a man is heard saying in the background before throwing his cup in the recycling hole. “Yeah, help the environment.”

When the person recording tosses the cup, he opens the garbage to show that the recycling and trash seemingly go into the same bin. In the caption, the TikToker suggests that the incident happened at a Subway.

The video has close to 10 million views and over 1.5 million likes. The comments section was filled with thousands of people making jokes about the depth of the video—literal and figurative.

“Why is this kind of metaphorical…?” one person pondered.

“You think you have a choice,” another wrote.

Alleged employees at other fast-food restaurants wrote in the comments section that this is a common occurrence.

“The mcdonald’s I worked at had three separate waste streams but they got compacted in with the same garbage,” one commenter wrote.

A supposed Starbucks worker said, “My Starbucks is the same way, there’s two separate bags but they both go in the trash.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Subway via their press email.

Today’s top stories: