‘Do better, Subway’: TikToker calls out Subway workers for canceling online order and closing early, sparking debate

A man on TikTok put Subway on blast after his online order wasn’t fulfilled but he was still charged for the order.

Cory Ferguison (@daferg81) shared what happened with the order in a viral TikTok captioned, “Subway online is a joke.” The video garnered about 167,000 views and nearly 1500 comments as of Saturday.

In the video, Ferguison said that the incident had been his first time ordering Subway online, but it’s going to be his last. He said he ordered and paid online, but when his wife went to pick the food up on her way home from work, the store employees had not made the sandwiches.

When his wife entered the Subway location, an employee told her that they were “too busy” to make the order so they canceled it, Ferguison said. However, he said his wife was the only person in the restaurant.

After that, his wife went to McDonald’s, which was next door to Subway. But McDonald’s didn’t include his sandwich in the order, Ferguison said, showing the McDonald’s order in the video.

At that point, Ferguison drove back to McDonald’s to collect his missing sandwich but decided to stop at the Subway next door. He said the restaurant’s sign said it was open until 9 pm, but they were already closed—at 7:05 pm.

“They just didn’t want to make sandwiches for the rest of the day so the employees closed up shop early,” Ferguison said in the video.

The man said he “luckily” had more money, so he could afford to wait for the $30 to $40 refund from the Subway online order. But if he had been tight on money, he said he’d be screwed.

“So do better, Subway. Or at least train your employees to do better,” the TikToker said.

The man’s TikTok viewers had divided opinions about his reaction to the incident. Some said his frustration was justified, while others pointed out that the U.S. is facing a national labor shortage.

“Are people really this clueless about what is going on with our labor force right now??? People are sick, underpaid, short staffed. Get used to it,” one viewer commented on the video.

“A lot of businesses are closing early despite their hours being later due to staff shortages,” another viewer said.

“Minimum wage = minimum effort,” someone else wrote.

Some viewers were more sympathetic.

“I would be calling the corporate office and complaining about that (particular) store,” one said.

Another viewer commented, “Subway has gone so far downhill. I doubt they’ll be in business much longer.”

User @daferg18 did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Subway.

