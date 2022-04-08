‘We all need human touch and companionship’: Stripper says she was paid to hold man’s hand as he napped, sparking debate

A popular stripper on TikTok sparked debate after sharing she made hundreds of dollars for simply holding a customer’s hand while he slept.

In the video, user Danika (@danikakingtv) encourages her followers to become dancers, implying they, too, could get paid for something as easy as holding hands.

“This is ur sign to b a dancer. I got paid to hold this man’s hand while he napped,” the video’s text-to-speech feature says. The video then cuts to a photo of a pair of holding hands, presumably those of Danika and the alleged napping customer. Danika then films a wad of cash that seems to add up to more than $600.

The TikToker posted the video five days ago and has since gained more than 67,000 views. While the stripper influencer is known to share the ins and outs of the dancing industry with her 8,000-plus followers, this particular video caused viewers to pity the customer.

“Poor guy I bet that feeling of intimacy and care made him so happy. But sad when you left,” a viewer wrote.

When a viewer commented that the situation was amazing but also sad, Danika claimed it might be a little sad but that “we all need human touch and companionship.”

“100%!!!” the user replied. “That’s why it’s kinda sad hand holding I feel like is so innocent and more intimate, it just shows more of what he internally needs.”

Other viewers criticized Danika for romanticizing a lifestyle that isn’t as easy as she’s making it seem to be.

“Don’t be a dancer! It’s horrible and creates addiction, it’s not as easy as it seems,” one viewer commented. “It’s rare to be paid while someone sleeps and u get sa a lot.”

SA is a common abbreviation of “sexual assault” TikTok users use in order to not get banned or flagged by the platform.

“Except shit like this RARELY happens and ur gonna get SA’d before some dude wants to nap with u for money lol L post,” another viewer alleged. “Someone stays mad,” was all Danika replied.

“Does it not occur to you how impressionable young people are who use this app? Guess who will be blamed when they find out it’s not like this,” they continued.

To that, Danika simply replied, “I post highs and lows. Thanks.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Danika via Instagram direct message for this story.

