‘Overstaffed is a thing?’: Starbucks worker says he’s been on break for 2 hours because store is ‘overstaffed’ in viral TikTok

A Starbucks worker on TikTok posted a video of himself on a “2-hour break,” saying that the Starbucks he worked in was “overstaffed.”

Nineteen-year-old Reese used audio of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” that included a line saying, “What the fuck?” In the video, Reese and some of his co-workers stand around. The caption of the video says, “I’m just telling on myself [at this point] but come on y’all let me leave!!”

https://www.tiktok.com/@reesethewxzard/video/7049711091584290095

The video was uploaded on Wednesday and has since garnered 58,000 views, along with multiple comments from people confused with how his store is overstaffed.

“Overstaffed is a thing??” one questioned.

“My store is understaffed,” another said.

“And here I am at cvs working 3 peoples jobs,” a third wrote.

“over staffed? you get that on Amazon?” another questioned.

Many businesses in the service and food industry have been understaffed. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 alone. The influx of people leaving their jobs has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator by email but did not immediately receive a response.

