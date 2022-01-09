starbucks-corporate-target-pay-tiktok

@annalovescoffee/TikTok

TikToker says Target Starbucks workers make more money for less work than corporate baristas, sparking debate

‘Corporate Starbucks is 10x better than Target.’

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Published Jan 9, 2022   Updated Jan 9, 2022, 11:02 am CST

A barista recently suggested that she’s paid more for working in a Target Starbucks than she would at a corporate Starbucks. However, her video sparked a debate over whether working at a Target outpost is better than a regular one. 

TikTok user Anna (@annalovescoffee) posted the video noting the pay discrepancy. The text overlay on the screen reads: “Corporate workers knowing Target Starbucks workers get $15/hr doing less work.” Her video has received over 170,000 views since posting 2 days ago.

@annalovescoffee

target starbucks >>> #starbucks #fyp

♬ Breakin my heart – Jodeci’s groupie

In October, Starbucks raised its starting rate for all baristas to $12/hour, though some markets had the wage raised to $15/hour. Recent reports state that, faced with a labor shortage, Starbucks planned to increase its starting rate for all markets to at least $15/hour by this summer. 

In fact, on Anna’s video, one supposed corporate employee claimed that they already make $15.60/hour. (Anna responded, however, that she only made $9.50/hour as a corporate worker.) 

Even with less money, several alleged corporate Starbucks employees told Anna that they received perks like free food, less understaffing, and customer tips. 

The top comment on her video, with over 500 likes, reads: “Nah, working at Tarbucks was hell… My store was busy asf & they always scheduled me alone for hours.”

Several other commenters similarly warned against working at Target Starbucks. 

“Corporate Starbucks is 10x better than Target bc u get free food and drinks and don’t work alone,” one viewer said.

In response, Anna replied, “true but i just like getting paid more + my target starbucks is slow here.” 

“‘Less work’ [but] always understaffed, no breaks, no tips,” another viewer wrote. “You had to work [the] bar & register at the same time & also restock EVERYTHING in one shift.”

“Haha working at Tarbucks was one of the worst times of my life,” a third commenter said. “I started getting stress hives.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anna via TikTok comment and email. Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment via email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

2021 Year in Review
‘I am not doing this for attention’: Viral TikTok shows teen realizing she has a picture with Michigan school shooter, sparking debate
‘I’m a barista not a pharmacist’: TikToker calls out sick customer for coughing on merch, ordering ‘medicine ball’ at Starbucks
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 9, 2022, 11:01 am CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels