‘So we were all badly trained?’: Starbucks barista found out vanilla syrup doesn’t go into sweet cream foam

A Starbucks barista sparked a debate on TikTok after posting a video sharing they didn’t know vanilla syrup doesn’t go into nitro sweet cream.

The video was posted on May 16 by @captainxhen. The overlay text reads, “Me realizing you’re not suppose to put vanilla syrup in the nitro sweet cream.”

The video has received over 200,000 views and garnered nearly 15,000 likes.

According to the comments, these mishaps are common among Starbucks employees.

One comment reads, “Me when I never got told to add classic into strawberry and matcha frappes.”

While another user writes, “so we were all badly trained?”

A Starbucks customer said, “these comments just answered my question of how my coffee never tastes the same.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hen via TikTok comment and Starbucks via press email for comment on this story.

