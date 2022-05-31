‘What’s the deal?’: Starbucks reward program makes a major change, viral TikTok shows

Starbucks knows not to mess with its loyal customers. Any minor changes, fans will freak out. When one TikToker noticed she wasn’t able to redeem points for a free drink on her Starbucks app, she took to the video-sharing platform to share her concerns.

In the video, Meg (@engineermeg) uses the green-screen effect to display her face in front of the mobile order check-out page. “Oh my god, I’m legit freaking out right now,” the creator says in the video. She shows the viewers her $10.23 drink order, a modified oat milk latte. After she entered her order, Meg noticed the button that would let her redeem her points for the drink wasn’t there.

She then adds a classic latte, with a base price of $5.25, and is given the option to redeem her points. She then asks, “What’s the deal Starbucks? Are we not able to redeem our points with drinks over $6?”

The video has been viewed over 688,000 times since it was posted on Saturday.

Commenters said they’ve had similar problems with the Starbucks app.

“I just tried it. And any drink with oat milk doesn’t work, must be a glitch,” one person wrote.

“Definitely a glitch worked on a lot of other drinks with lots of extras but not the iced oat latte,” someone else commented.

A TikTok user who said they work at Starbucks wrote, “I’m pretty sure they’re having insane technical difficulties with their app. It was down for certain people.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Starbucks via their press contact.

