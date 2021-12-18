‘Quitting right there’: Viral TikTok showing mountain of receipts at Starbucks sparks debate over mobile ordering

A TikTok video showing a mountain of receipts sparked a debate over whether Starbucks should continue its mobile ordering feature.

The short video, posted by user @trumphobic, shows a receipt printer spewing out new orders as a pile of old orders lay on the floor. In a comment, @trumphobic said they had a printer jam for several days, so the pile actually reflected four days of orders. They also clarified that they work in a licensed Starbucks within a furniture store, and don’t take mobile orders.

Their video received 1 million views since it was uploaded Friday.

Commenters, however, still took the pile of receipts as a sign that Starbucks should stop allowing customers to place orders online. Several baristas wrote about their own experiences with Starbucks’ mobile ordering system and stated that they’d feel overwhelmed by that many orders. Others said they would quit if they had that many orders to make.

“Starbucks should have a maximum amount of mobile drink orders per hour or something bc i’d be walking out,” wrote one user.

“STOP MY STORE WAS SO BUSY A GUY GOT SO MAD AT ME AND SAID HE WAS GONNA CALL CORPORATE ON ME,” a second commenter said. “I’M LIKE, I’M SORRY, I’M NOT A MACHINE.”

“This is almost as bad as when a line was wrapped around the building and someone argued [with] me about adding a drink at the window,” a third viewer commented.

“As a Starbucks barista, quitting right there,” a third person said.

Even though @trumphobic said their store doesn’t take mobile orders, they commented that they, “agree w EVERY SINGLE COMMENT.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @trumphobic via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

Today’s Top Stories