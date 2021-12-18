‘I’m a barista not a pharmacist’: TikToker calls out sick customer for coughing on merch, ordering ‘medicine ball’ at Starbucks

In a TikTok posted on Dec. 16, @misterjason, a Starbucks barista, gives the side eye to a customer who orders a “medicine ball”—a nickname for the chain’s Honey Citrus Mint Tea. It is also known as the “Cold Buster.”

According to Better Homes & Gardens, the drink includes two types of tea, hot water, lemonade, and honey.

The TikTok, which has over 5 million views, is set to a coughing sound. “No ’cause [y’all] don’t even hide it,” @misterjason wrote in the video’s caption, referencing customers entering Starbucks while sick.

https://www.tiktok.com/@misterjason/video/7042437660761214214?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7016721189293147654

In the video’s comments section, @misterjason said that the customer he made the TikTok about “coughed on the merchandise” in the store.

“Mmmm COVID holiday cups!” he added.

Other baristas commented on the video as well.

“Why this woman [ask] me to make hers with extra medicine today,” commented @hobiskasa. “Miss girl I’m a barista not a pharmacist.”

“They always think [it’s] some type of [medicine] in there,” wrote @byakuganpr1ncess. “Baby it’s lemonade lmfao.”

“When they say medicine ball and not honey citrus mint,” which is the name of the drink on Starbucks’ menu, commented @snacswell. “Honey I need you to pull that mask up for me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @misterjason and Starbucks.

