‘Why do we treat workers with such disrespect?’: Karen dumps out grab-and-go food at Starbucks in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman dubbed a “Karen” dumping baskets of grab-and-go snacks onto the floor at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

The TikTok, posted by Tony Aguilar (@tonyags), has received 2.1 million views in two days. In the caption of the video, Aguilar said the woman threw a “tantrum” after Starbucks workers asked her to leave. It’s unclear why she was asked to leave.

“I witnessed a Starbucks Karen firsthand today,” Aguilar wrote in a text overlay on the video.

The woman left the store, and the employees appeared to follow her before the video cuts off. Viewers expressed their distaste for the woman’s actions in the comments.

“Like how old is she??? Who does that,” one viewer said.

“People have become more horrible than ever these last 2 years. It’s just shameful to behave that way!” another wrote.

“Like a toddler. Why? Why do we treat workers with such disrespect? WHO RAISED YOU?!” one person questioned.

A Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot, “We are grateful for our green apron partners who show up every day and provide an uplifting and welcoming environment in our stores. Our expectation of anyone who visits is they provide the same respect and dignity in return.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Aguilar via Instagram direct message but did not immediately hear back.

