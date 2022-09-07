‘WHY DO PEOPLE NOT GO INSIDE THE CAFE IF THEY KNOW THEY HAVE AN ORDER LIKE THIS’: Starbucks barista calls out drive-thru customer for complicated order

TikToker Jordy (@jordytoone) posts a lot about his work as a Starbucks employee, with a bio that reads: “basically just a starbs barista account at this point.” The 23-year-old recently shared a video about his workplace that caught people’s attention.

The video from Sept. 6 shows customer tickets lined up from one, single drive-thru order that contains a total of 32 (yes, you read that right) drinks. In the caption, Jordy notes that only five of the orders were waters, and there were only three people working at the location at the time.

The video also uses a voiceover from a newscaster, saying, “Good evening. Tonight’s top story: Everything is awful.” And users in the comments section seem to agree. As of Sept. 7, the video was viewed 26,000 times, with most people sympathizing with Jordy.

“I would actually just cry,” one user wrote, to which Jordy responded, “I did a little.”

Many pointed out that it isn’t the number of drinks the customer ordered but the fact they ordered 32 drinks in the drive-thru. “Out of 32??? OMG no they can come inside,” one said.

“WHY DO PEOPLE NOT GO INSIDE THE CAFE IF THEY KNOW THEY HAVE AN ORDER LIKE THIS,” another echoed, to which Jordy said “LITERALLYYYY” in agreement.

Many other Starbucks employees claim that this is a typical day and recounted their own experiences working the busy shift.

“If I see an iced matcha latte during g a rush it’s over,” one said.

“Yeah I don’t miss working there,” another added.

TikTok has shown us there are few jobs that seem tougher than working in the food service industry. Starbucks customers are also known to have complex orders, with the company in a May statement to Fox encouraging them to continue making customizations after workers complained. Workers being “overextended, exhausted, and burned out” are some of the reasons Starbucks United, the collective of Starbucks workers, outlined on its site as to why its working to unionize stores.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordy for comment via Instagram and TikTok comment.