‘We clean them everyday’: TikToker criticizes Starbucks for having dirty ovens, sparking debate

One TikToker is on an ongoing mission to get their local Starbucks to clean its oven better, posting six separate videos complaining about black flakes on her pastries. Their videos have divided viewers, with some folks urging the TikToker to stop going to the chain if its a consistent issue.

One of the TikToker’s videos of a supposedly dirty Starbucks pastry received over 138,000 views since posting 2 days ago.

@shartmaster777 not bad today but I STILL KNOW YALLS OVENS ARENT CLEAN @starbucks ♬ original sound – dede

In the videos, the TikToker orders the same pastry each day, writes the day, and puts a plea asking Starbucks to “please clean your ovens.”

There appear to be small flecks of black sprinkled over the pastries, to varying degrees. The second video has the largest burnt piece, but the rest have a relatively small amount of flecks.

According to the Starbucks barista blog StarbucksFaster.com, a guide site run by and intended for ex-Starbucks partners, Starbucks employees clean the oven after each closing shift.

Many commenters disagreed with the TikToker’s complaints.

“I worked at Starbucks and they deep clean the ovens daily and scrape down the insides. Ur food is also cooked on wax paper, it doesn’t touch the oven,” says @zzivy3.

“We clean them everyday… Come get a job and clean them if it’s that serious,” says @dankmadiee.

Others spotted the flakes and thought they were a normal part of eating out.

“I honestly never care about it I always just eat my food,” says @haleyjbraun.

“It’s just char you actual baby,” says @milf.romney.

A few came to the TikToker’s defense and made suggestions for how to solve her problem.

“We clean them every night at least in the 2 stores i’ve worked in, but that looks like burnt parchment paper??,” says @sweetiepapaya.

“I promise you we clean our ovens everyday! It could also be the tongs we pull them out with. Ask for clean tongs maybe,” says @wookieleeb.

Te Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks and @shartmaster777 via email and TikTok message, respectively.

