‘We close in ten minutes’: Customer tries ordering over 100 cake pops from Starbucks in viral TikTok

An alleged Starbucks barista recently claimed that a woman wanted to place an order at her location for over 100 cake pops within an hour of the store closing.

A video showing all of the receipts for the woman’s order was uploaded to TikTok by Liv (@livvie3304). The short video shows printed receipts for 93 items, all for a woman named Kim.

Text overlay on the video, which has over 824,000 views, reads: “We close in 10 minutes …”

In a follow-up post, Liv explained that the woman actually requested 160 cake pops in Starbucks’s chocolate and earth cake flavors.

“In all honesty, the cookie dough ones were the best, but we don’t have those anymore,” Liv said in her video. “She’s about to get booty ass cake pops for whatever function she’s going to.”

She continued: “We’re not a catering company. You can literally make them at home and they’ll come out 10 times better.”

The woman, Kim, eventually came into the store and bought 93 items, including 59 cake pops. The rest of the order comprised frosted snowman cookies. In the comments of her original video, Liv said the total for the order was $293.12 and the workers gave Kim “what we had.”

The customer needed the pastries for a winter-themed “sweet 17” birthday party. Liv said that Kim was “nice” and that the two talked about where Liv wanted to go to college.

Still, Liv suggested Kim’s large order lengthened the amount of time needed to close the store. As a minor, Liv said she can’t stay after the store closes, but she’s tasked with helping the store prepare for closing. The cake pop order gave her less time to help her co-workers shut the store down, and they ended up staying an hour after the 10 pm closing time.

In response to questions about whether Kim tipped, Liv said she wasn’t sure.

“Another question was did she tip and she paid with the app, so she might have tipped on the app. But I don’t think she gave a cash tip,” Liv said.

As a result, several commenters were shocked that the woman was able to place such a large order. Many people said it was inconsiderate of her to do so—especially so close to the store closing.

“People like this have never worked food service and it shows,” reads one comment.

“Nah that’s a catering order and needs to be placed 24 hours in advance,” said another viewer.

“As a Starbucks barista, I would have told her to leave,” commented another TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Liv via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

