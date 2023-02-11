‘Y’all order these ‘hacks’ and then get surprised it doesn’t come out like the original drink’: Starbucks customer says barista got mad when she asked for extra cream

Depending on what you order from Starbucks and how many customizations you add, it could cost a pretty penny. So, it’s understandable why the popular coffee chain says it prides itself on making each customer’s beverage just the way they like it—even offering up “coffee quizzes” online to help patrons decide what type of drink they like.

In fact, the brand’s website clearly states, “If for any reason you are dissatisfied with your food or beverage item, let us know and we’ll gladly remake it for you.” And though baristas have lamented some unconventional custom orders and called for the Seattle-based coffee franchise to make standardized menus, it doesn’t look like customizable beverage options are going away any time soon.

In spite of the brand’s promise to make guests’ drinks just the way they like them, a TikToker by the name of Jaeda (@jaeda_skye) claims a barista got mad at her when she asked for extra cream because she thought her drink tasted too bitter.

Jaeda says in the video, “OK, just tried to order this drink and it was too bitter and so I went and asked for extra cream and the barista got mad at me but then she gave me a little shot cup of it.”

TikTokers seemed divided by the six-second clip. Some who read the order sticker on her cup said she asked for light cream so she was served what she asked for.

“I’m sorry girl, respectful, you ordered a doppio with light cream :< so light cream means less then 1/2 regular cream is 1/2, more is 2/3,” they wrote. Another wrote, “You ordered light cream ma’am.”

One user speculated as to why the barista may’ve been upset with Jaeda’s request, writing, “yeah [because] technically she broke the rules for you.” Several others took the barista’s side, saying the employee probably thought Jaeda was taking advantage of the mobile order hacks.

“Babe because you’re basically asking for a latte but you’re not paying the cost of a latte for iced espresso,” one user shared.

Another wrote, “She was bitter cause she probably thought you were trying to not pay for a latte.”

There are numerous social media posts where Starbucks employees have discussed that their respective stores have been “cracking down on extra milk for free.” A Reddit post uploaded to the site’s r/starbucks sub in January 2018 had a user writing, “Earlier this week, our store said enough was enough with giving out extra milk without the upcharge. We’re fighting hard to get away from being the ‘other Starbucks,’ so naturally, it’s a struggle because everyone in the area knows we typically cater to insane requests.”

The brand has been criticized in the past for up-charging plant-based milk alternatives in its beverages, with PETA even getting involved in the non-dairy drama.

While many TikTok users were quick to defend the barista, there were others who didn’t think that Jaeda was in the wrong.

“I never get this like as a barista I hope you guys ask for whatever so u what so u can enjoy ur drink,” one commenter wrote.

Others think that the ire surrounding the surge in beverage hacks that have been popularized on social media apps like TikTok is responsible for the barista getting mad at Jaeda’s request.

As one user put it, “Y’all order these ‘hacks’ and then get surprised it doesn’t come out like the original drink lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jaeda and Starbucks via email for further information.