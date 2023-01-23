‘They told me they put the same amount’: Customer shares hack to get 2 drinks for the price of one

Starbucks TikTok loves to learn new hacks and ways to get stuff for free. But despite being just five seconds long, a new viral hack is deceptively confusing.

Posted by TikToker Aiiat (@aiiat) last week, it consists of a brief clip of the TikToker drinking a pink Starbucks fruit drink while looking at the camera. The caption reads, “when i say No ice i my starbucks drink … drink more than half.. the ask for ice to get double the amount of drink.” In other words, it’s a sneaky technique to get the equivalent of two drinks for the price of one.

However, some commenters are confused by this advice, struggling to understand how Aiiat gets a “free” drink from this method, as opposed to just adding some ice to the drink she already bought.

“it’s 1.5x the amount not 2x,” reads the first comment, while another commenter simply responded, “it’s still the same amount.”

In response, Aiiat explained, “babes obviously ice takes space so u won’t get as much drink … the starbucks i go to put so much ice so obviously u get less of the actual drink.”

So if we’re judging by volume of ice rather than liquid in the cup, this technique does get you some extra “free” drink compared to a normal order. However, it’s not necessarily two drinks for the price of one.

It really depends on how much ice there typically is in your drink order—and whether your local Starbucks actually fills up the entire cup if you order something ice-free.

This may not be the case everywhere, because one commenter replied, “yall they put less drink when you want ice bc if they put the same amount it would overflow when they put the ice in.” Meanwhile, someone else wrote, “they told me they put the same amount of drink in my cup whether it has ice or not I felt so scammed.”

Of course, like a lot of low-stakes food hacks, the bigger question is whether it’s even worth bothering. Clearly, Aiiat is a big proponent of this method, but a lot of people will either prefer to just take their drink and leave or will find it too awkward to drink half a drink and then go back for ice.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aiiat via TikTok comment.