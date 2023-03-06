‘I still got paid’: Delivery driver says she got $499 grocery order for free after customer canceled their order

A Spark delivery driver’s video went viral after she shared a $499 grocery haul from Walmart she claims she got for free after the customer canceled their order.

TikTok user Belinda (@belindamayy) says she was paid a base pay of $50 for the delivery in addition to the enormous order. In a series of two videos, Belinda unveils some of the items from the massive order which included a lot of frozen meat, bread, snacks, cheeses, fruit, drinks, condiments, cereal, and much more. The haul was so large, she claims in her TikTok bio that she had to buy two deep freezers to store all the foodstuff.

The Daily Dot reached out to Belinda via TikTok comment and direct message and Walmart via their press contact form. The video amassed 1 million views as of Monday, with many viewers praising the delivery driver for her “blessing.”

“WOW that is crazy, it was meant for you to have!!” one viewer wrote.

“I would be on cloud 9 for WEEKS if this happened to me. Congratulations!” a second applauded.

“What an amazing blessing!! I’m over here all excited for you,” a third complimented.

However, there were some who weren’t as enthusiastic, warning her what she should’ve done.

“You aren’t supposed to keep that. I do spark as well you are supposed to return to the store,” one user said.

“Pretty sure you gotta take it all back,” another echoed.

“You should have returned that, if they figure out that you did not return back to Walmart, Spark will deactivate you,” a third warned.

In a follow-up video, Belinda explains why the order was canceled. According to the creator, the order was canceled by Spark itself because it was a “cold order violation,” meaning the cold grocery items were in the cart for too long. She says she was never given an explanation for the cancelation until she decided to call Spark and ask them about it.

Since the order was marked as a “return,” which she attributes to a glitch in the app, the creator says she was able to keep it.

In her last update video, Belinda shares a slideshow of the journey trying to get the items into her freezer —she had to buy two— and how she ended up giving away some of the groceries, like the packs of eggs.