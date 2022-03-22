‘Fast food workers don’t get paid enough’: Sonic manager runs store alone, says she makes same rate as employees in viral TikTok

A Sonic manager uploaded a TikTok of herself running an entire drive-thru on her own and saying she’s not making more than her employees.

In the video, the creator recorded herself taking an order, taking the customer’s payment, making the drink, wiping down the machines, making the food, and then cleaning. At the end of the video, she revealed that she ended up quitting the job.

“[To be honest], it’s quite exhausting when you work 40+ hours a week with no help, go to school and have to do it all again 12 hours later,” she wrote in a text overlay.

The caption to the video says “As a manager, I shouldn’t be getting paid the same rate as the crew/hire ons.”

Her video was seen over 69,000 times and was yet another example of how the “Great Resignation” is rippling out into all industries, especially the service industry. The comments section was sympathetic to her case and supported her decision in walking away from the job.

“Ugh, fast food workers don’t get paid enough,” one person commented, “You all have a hard job and you’re on your feet and have to move fast and customers don’t appreciate.”

Someone else wrote, “Quitting is hard for some people, I’m glad you were able to do it, especially in conditions like the one you were in.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Sonic via their media contact.

