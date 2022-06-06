‘Lawyer up! Absolutely enormous money to be made!’: Woman with walker says she was put in Six Flags jail

A woman who uses a walker says she landed in Six Flags jail after going an alternate route due to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) entrance allegedly not being accessible.

In a TikTok, posted on June 5 by Jordon (@jo_18g), Jordon and her boyfriend are sitting in a small room. Jordon’s walker is also featured in the video. “Currently sitting in six flags jail, because a rides ADA entrance was not accessible, so they made my boyfriend walk across the track with my walker,” the text overlay reads.

“So accessible,” Jordon sarcastically captioned the video.

In a storytime video, Jordon says a sign noted the ADA entrance was at the front of the rollercoaster ride she was trying to get on. “There’s no space for the walker to go on the side of the rollercoaster from the terminal for me to lower myself in,” Jordon says.

She says she told a worker there wasn’t enough space and he responded: “Your friend is going to help you.”

“What if I was here by myself?” Jordon imagines.

Jordon says a second worker told the couple to walk the walker over to the opposite side. Her boyfriend, she says, had to get “on top of the front of the rollercoaster” to walk it over to the other side. “He slips and falls carrying this walker above his head,” she says.

She says she and her boyfriend then went to guest relations, where a worker asked them to sit in the room upon learning they walked the walker across the tracks.

“‘I’m gonna need you to come sit in this room while we investigate that you’re not supposed to do that,'” the TikToker recalls the worker saying.

She says the worker from guest relations later joined them in the room and told them she spoke to all the workers of the rollercoaster ride. “‘They said that you didn’t even ask them,'” the TikToker recalls the worker saying.

The TikToker says the couple asked five people, to which the worker allegedly said she checked the cameras. Jordon says the worker told her she was supposed to put her walker down and then walk to sit on the ride. “I have this for a reason. I cannot walk,” Jordon says.

She says the worker then offered the TikToker an ice cream cone.

Six Flags states on its website that the “Attraction Access Program is designed to accommodate guests with disabilities or certain other qualifying impairments so they may participate in the enjoyment of our Parks.” It also states that the park is evaluated for the “criteria necessary for an individual to ride safely.”

Jordon’s first video has received over 350,000 views in less than 24 hours. Many users are urging the TikToker to “lawyer up.”

“Absolutely enormous money to be made!” one commentator urged in the comments section of the original video.

“That sounds like a law suit you would most def win,” another user wrote.

“I so hope you can get a big check from this and it forces their hand into getting better accessibility,” a third said.

“I’m confused how this ended with you in ‘jail’ though,” one commenter asked, to which Jordon responded, “because he walked on the track, after being told to, but that’s not allowed.”

In the follow-up video, Jordon urges users to tag the company. “If you’re gonna use @sixflags in a comment, be sure to tag them,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Six Flags via email and to Jordon via TikTok comment for this story.

