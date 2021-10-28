Diner rolls eyes, makes faces while listening to waitress sing in viral TikTok—it backfires

A TikToker went viral for rolling her eyes and making faces while listening to a waitress sing in a restaurant. TikTokers, however, are siding with the waitress.

The original video, which is no longer available, shows @hottestdana rolling her eyes and making exaggerated faces while a singer performs in a restaurant. @carlybracco, the singer @hottestdana seems to be making fun of, eventually duetted the video and explained that she is working two jobs to provide for her child.

“Hi. That’s me singing,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“I’m working 2 jobs so I can provide for this little one. Theatre has been shut down for 2 years so I’m grateful to do this. Doing my best. Have a great day,” it continues.

“Just a mama tryin to make a living thru glares and eye rolls,” she captioned the video.

As many viewers noted, @hottestdana was likely at a restaurant where the staff sing. @carlybracco received an outpouring of support on her video explaining her struggle.

“When you Google the restaurant it literally says ‘home of the singing waters/waitresses,’ what did they think would. happen there?,” @poetickat said.

“She was mean. Keep doing you boo,” another urged.

Shortly after @carlybracco posted her duet, @hottestdana attempted to explain her video in the comments section.

“Oh my gosh! You are legitimately so talented and I never intended to make you feel bad. I just didn’t realize it was a themed restaurant. Best wishes!” she wrote.

Many commenters refused to accept @hottestdana’s apparent apology and explanation, however.

“You never intended for her to see it,” @jgarcia0226 alleged.

“Is this supposed to be an apology? Didn’t see ‘sorry’ anywhere in it,” another, @nyc200000000, said.

“So you went in, waited for a table, sat down, looked at the menu, ordered, and still didn’t know it was a themed restaurant??,” @jtstardust questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to @hottestdana and @carlybracco for comment.

