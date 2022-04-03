A creator on TikTok is going viral for setting boundaries after being sexually harassed by another woman while out at a club.

In a video set to the song “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, Sofia (@sofiathepioneer) detailed how a woman working at the bar she was at grabbed and harassed her, in an attempt to encourage her to buy drinks.

The videos overlay text reads, “Thinking about when a shot girl at a club tried to sell me her shots by pinching my [nipples] while saying ‘I love these little [titties]’ so I knocked her tray of shots over and aggressively pushed her away while screaming consent is for all genders.”

The video, which has accrued nearly 35,000 views since being posted on April 1, has opened an important dialogue on consent in the comments section.

One commenter asked, “why would she even do that?”

Sofia replied, “Tbh I think [her] intentions were that I was gonna be excited I was getting female attention therefore buy the shots.”

Another said, “that’s not even crazy. that’s an extremely tame response to being sexually assaulted.” The original creator thanked her for her support.

A woman who works in the industry agreed, saying, “As a bottle girl I would absolutely never do that.”

Sexual assault isn’t as uncommon as many people would like to think. According to RAINN, someone in America experiences sexual violence every 68 seconds. Women ages 18-24 are 3 to 4 times more likely than women in general to experience sexual violence. 1 in 6 women will experience and report sexual violence in their lifetime.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sofia for comment on this story via TikTok comment and Instagram DM.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, harassment, or violence or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

