‘You’re the Karen’: TikToker says woman was ‘about to Karen’ on his service dog, sparking debate about who was being a Karen

In a TikTok posted on Dec. 19 from @dog_and_his_boomer—an account that posts videos about Nala, a service dog— the owner shows an interaction with a woman he’s deemed a “Karen.”
The video was filmed on a GoPro-style camera. @dog_and_his_boomer and Nala walk into a store and a woman says, “Oh my gosh.” Then she engages the TikToker in conversation.
“Hey, can I ask where you got your GoPro camera holder?”
The TikToker tells her he got it at Amazon, and she thanks him.
In the overlay text of the video, @dog_and_his_boomer wrote that the woman was “about to Karen, until she noticed the camera on my service dog.”
A majority of the comments on the video said that @dog_and_his_boomer was overstepping to call the woman a Karen.
“Sometimes my tone sounds off,” commented @abbienicolelyons. “She just seemed to be saying oh my gosh bc the dog was cute, this is exactly how I would say it.”
The TikToker responded, telling @abbienicolelyons that she was “wrong.” He added that the woman was reacting to his shirt, which says “f your sensitivity” on it.
“Seriously reaching,” wrote @murasakimizu. “She saw a cute puppy and said ‘oh my gosh’ then asked you an innocent question.”
“You’re the Karen,” commented @sheguessedit.
“Sometimes those who label people as Karen’s are in fact the real Karen’s,” wrote @firemarshal8461.
Others were more unsure.
“I’m really genuinely confused,” commented @undermee3. “What did she do wrong?”
The TikToker responded saying that the woman was “about to” be a Karen and then changed course when she saw the GoPro.
“Hence her delay on the 2nd comment,” @dog_and_his_boomer wrote. He also said that the woman was saying “Oh my gosh” to his shirt.
A select few commenters agreed with the TikTokers assessment.
“He is not wrong,” wrote @laylajackson171. “It was the tone of her voice when she said ‘oh my god.'”
The Daily Dot has reached out to @dog_and_his_boomer.
Today’s Top Stories
|‘I left the house thinking that I was going to come back’: TikToker says landlord kicked her out after she already paid rent
|‘I simply can’t survive like this’: Teacher quits over unlivable pay, documents students’ reaction in viral TikTok
|‘TikTok is a wild place’: Mother does TikTok dance next to her hospitalized baby in viral video, dividing viewers
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.