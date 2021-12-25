A TikTok shows a woman reacting to a TikToker's service dog.

‘You’re the Karen’: TikToker says woman was ‘about to Karen’ on his service dog, sparking debate about who was being a Karen

Was she reacting to his T-shirt?

Published Dec 25, 2021

In a TikTok posted on Dec. 19 from @dog_and_his_boomer—an account that posts videos about Nala, a service dog— the owner shows an interaction with a woman he’s deemed a “Karen.”

The video was filmed on a GoPro-style camera. @dog_and_his_boomer and Nala walk into a store and a woman says, “Oh my gosh.” Then she engages the TikToker in conversation.

“Hey, can I ask where you got your GoPro camera holder?”

The TikToker tells her he got it at Amazon, and she thanks him.

In the overlay text of the video, @dog_and_his_boomer wrote that the woman was “about to Karen, until she noticed the camera on my service dog.”

@dog_and_his_boomer

Reply to @ninjak9training #nalatheservicedog #teampawsome

♬ original sound – Nala The Service Dog

A majority of the comments on the video said that @dog_and_his_boomer was overstepping to call the woman a Karen.

“Sometimes my tone sounds off,” commented @abbienicolelyons. “She just seemed to be saying oh my gosh bc the dog was cute, this is exactly how I would say it.”

The TikToker responded, telling @abbienicolelyons that she was “wrong.” He added that the woman was reacting to his shirt, which says “f your sensitivity” on it.

“Seriously reaching,” wrote @murasakimizu. “She saw a cute puppy and said ‘oh my gosh’ then asked you an innocent question.”

“You’re the Karen,” commented @sheguessedit.

“Sometimes those who label people as Karen’s are in fact the real Karen’s,” wrote @firemarshal8461.

Others were more unsure.

“I’m really genuinely confused,” commented @undermee3. “What did she do wrong?”

The TikToker responded saying that the woman was “about to” be a Karen and then changed course when she saw the GoPro.

“Hence her delay on the 2nd comment,” @dog_and_his_boomer wrote. He also said that the woman was saying “Oh my gosh” to his shirt.

A select few commenters agreed with the TikTokers assessment.

“He is not wrong,” wrote @laylajackson171. “It was the tone of her voice when she said ‘oh my god.'”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dog_and_his_boomer.

*First Published: Dec 25, 2021, 5:30 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and is a regular contributor to the Daily Dot. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

