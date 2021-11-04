“This is 6 weeks of ‘pay’”: Server receives 1 penny on paycheck

When a server shared her paycheck for a six-week period, the single penny she earned in wages sparked a debate on TikTok.

In a majority of serving or waitstaff positions, the pay structure includes a base pay, which is paid to servers who also receive tips. The federal minimum wage for tipped employees in the U.S. is $2.13 an hour, which is how @lvndsmac ended up with a $0.01 check.

“THE FUCK IMA DO WITH ONE PENNY STEVEN!!!!!!!” @lvndsmac joked in the caption of the video, which has been viewed 1.8 million times since being posted on Oct. 8.

“Life of a server…this is 6 weeks of ‘pay’ TIP YOUR SERVERS!!!” text overlay on the video reads.

However, the practice of tipping servers sparked debate in her comments section.

Others said the onus should fall on the employers rather than customers and advocated for livable wages. “I always tip, but restaurants need to tip you guys,” one of the top comments on the video reads.

“Blame the business you’re working for, not the consumers. In other countries, they don’t need to tip because they pay livable wage,” another said.

Another commenter suggested she get a “real job” so that she won’t have to rely on tips.

“Yeah providing service requires tips I get that but why work at a restaurant get a real job where you don’t have to rely on tips,” they wrote.

Others wrote that the expectation of not having to tip was “classist,” or ignorant. One commenter pointed out that some restaurants also have tipped staff shared tips with kitchen staff.

“I’m laughing at this comment section!” one commenter wrote. “So much ignorance and selfishness… like people are literally serving you and you don’t have the respect to tip?”

Many of the comments allege the comments section “does not pass the vibe check,” with one viewer speculating that the video made its way to the “wrong side” of TikTok.

