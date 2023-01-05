‘I just stole from the elderly!’: Server says he got $400 tip after lying to older customers

A server on TikTok revealed that he told an elaborate lie to a table of elderly customers after forgetting to put their food orders in—and got a $400 tip from them.

“I feel bad for getting a $400 tip from 11 Boomers after lying to them,” popular creator Dean Redmond (@deanredmonds) says at the beginning of the viral clip.

In the video, he explains that he accidentally forget to send in the table’s orders, leaving them to get “cranky” about half an hour later. While Redmond thought they were just “being Karens,” he realized his mistake when he went to the kitchen and found the cooks doing nothing.

Redmond then conjured up a lie to gain sympathy from his customers. He says he pretends to answer a call on his cell phone in front of the table. After staging a shocking performance on the call, he tells the table that the sheriff called him and told him his mom had died in a terrible accident.

“I’m really, really sorry to tell you guys this, but that was just the Sheriff calling to tell me that my mom’s been in a terrible accident and died,” Redmond recalls saying, feigning tears.

While the TikToker repeatedly apologized for the delay on their food, the customers were worried about their server.

“Please don’t worry about our food,” Redmond reports the customers saying. “You’re clearly just worried about your own mother, and you’re just worrying about us too much.”

Still, after ten minutes, Redmond served the food to the guests, who were incredibly gracious and apologetic for his experience.

However, Redmond says the customers returned to the restaurant two hours later, after his shift had ended. He claims they gave him $400 and a card.

“Please accept our deepest condolences for the loss of your mother,” the alleged note reads, plastered on the greenscreen behind Redmond. “We all chipped in some of our savings to give to you. We hope your Christmas is filled with many blessings.”

“Oh my God, I just stole from the elderly,” Redmond concludes the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Redmond via TikTok comment for more information.

His video received over 3.3 million views, and commenters were quick to criticize Redmond for his lie.

“DAWG GIVE IT BACK,” one viewer urged.

“nah i can’t get behind this,” a second rebuked.

“Ur so wrong for this,” a third criticized.

Still, others jumped to Redmond’s defense, noting that there were 11 people at the table.

“That’s like $37 each THEY ARE FINE!!!!!!! Take the bag,” one said.

“I mean honestly if youre serving, do what you need to do to make the money you need to survive,” a second defended.

“They don’t have much time it’s okay,” a third condoned.