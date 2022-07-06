‘Thats 100% yo bad’: TikToker says he received a ton of citations and parking violations after selling his car, sparking debate

A TikToker says he faced a ton of legal issues after selling his car, dividing opinions on the app. Users are disagreeing on whether he has the right to complain.

TikToker Leon, who posts under the handle @li0n_heart, describes his crisis while the popular sound “Oh No” plays in the background. “I sold a car a few months back and I’m now receiving a ton of citations and parking violations in the mail,” he explained via on-screen text.

He showcases the department of motor vehicles (DMV) and the stack of citations and parking violations he received in the video.

“Moral of the story is: if you ever sell a car, make sure you submit the release of liability forms ASAP,” the text overlay continued.

While the TikTok went viral, amassing over 850,000 views, commenters were divided.

Many were stunned the user didn’t submit the right paperwork when he sold the car. “Thats 100% yo bad,” one comment read. “Duh! Who doesn’t know that?” another asked. Several other commenters pointed out the TikToker didn’t appear to remove his plates and that he could have filled out the liability forms online.

“Why did you wait to do that?” a further comment read, with another user adding, “It literally tells you where to take the permit.”

However, others were more sympathetic of the user’s predicament, with some saying the same thing happened to them. “I personally think selling a car is the most complicated thing ever,” one commenter wrote. “I learned that the hard way,” another added.

@li0n_heart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

