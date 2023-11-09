‘I will be boycotting’: Rare Beauty model calls out Selena Gomez brand for donating to Israel

Selena Gomez‘s brand Rare Beauty is seeing a new wave of backlash for donating to an Israeli organization.

On Monday, Rare Beauty posted a statement to Instagram regarding the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“Palestinian civilians must be protected, period,” the brand’s statement said. “The DNA of our company is rooted in inclusivity.”

Rare Beauty’s post then directs people to donate to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Magen David Adom, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society. (Rare Beauty did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.)

The move follows a statement from Gomez last week; she faced criticism for not taking a clear stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict but still centering herself.

“I wish I could change the world,” Gomez wrote. “But a post won’t.” She said she was taking a “break” from social media and later threatened to delete Instagram.

While the Rare Beauty statement focused on Palestine, people questioned the mention of Magen David Adom.

The organization’s “role is mandated by the Israeli government,” according to its website, and it provides emergency and disaster services. It also “works in cooperation with other emergency and security authorities,” like the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli police.

In a now-deleted TikTok that had more than 63,000 views, an alleged former model for Rare Beauty said she asked to have her photo taken down because she doesn’t want to be associated with the brand.

The model added that she will be boycotting the brand, following others who called for a boycott last week. She and others also noted that Rare Beauty CEO Scott Friedman follows the IDF on Instagram.

Users labeled Rare Beauty’s post as “misleading.”

“[D]o not let it fool you,” posted @rosypirani. “This organization is not helping Gaza.”