‘Do celebrities know they can just keep posts like this in the drafts??:’ Selena Gomez sparks online debate over Instagram story

'A whole bunch of nothing for her 430 million followers…'

Grace Fowler 

Posted on Nov 1, 2023   Updated on Nov 1, 2023, 4:54 pm CDT

Selena Gomez sparked online controversy over a recent Instagram story containing a statement about Israel and Palestine, leading many social media users to question the role of celebrities regarding social issues.

A screenshot of Gomez’s Instagram story was posted on X by Pop Base and received over 81.3 million views as of Wednesday morning.

Many users expressed frustration, arguing that someone of her level of fame should take the issue more seriously.

One user, @SaeedDiCaprio, quoted the original tweet saying, “do celebrities know they can just keep posts like this in the drafts?” 

A user responded by asking, “Ok but there’s nothing wrong with what she said?” 

X user @SaeedDiCaprio explained their criticism. “She has 430 million followers, what do you mean a post won’t help? If you’re too scared to take a side, then just keep it in the drafts,” the comment read. 

Many users additionally voiced that they felt that Gomez had unnecessarily centered herself on this issue. At the beginning of the post, Gomez wrote, “I’ve been taking a break off social media because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world.”

A user under @SaeedDiCaprio’s tweet sarcastically wrote, “Love when celebrities start a post about humanity with ‘I.’ You aren’t the victim here and this has nothing to do with you…”

Another X user, @emer7ldgrl, also quoted PopBase’s tweet saying, “only selena gomez would find a way to make genocide about herself.”

One user came to Gomez’s defense saying, “If she expresses her thoughts you have a problem, if she doesn’t you have a problem.” 

Gomez’s post follows many other celebrity posts, including Justin Beiber and Amy Schumer, that have sparked intense online debate about the role that celebrities should have in response to social issues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gomez’s representatives via email. 

Grace Fowler is a summer reporting and media fellow with the Daily Dot. She's a recent graduate of Texas State University, where she studied mass communications.

