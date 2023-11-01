Selena Gomez sparked online controversy over a recent Instagram story containing a statement about Israel and Palestine, leading many social media users to question the role of celebrities regarding social issues.

A screenshot of Gomez’s Instagram story was posted on X by Pop Base and received over 81.3 million views as of Wednesday morning.

Selena Gomez shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.” pic.twitter.com/vH8rojpVx9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

Many users expressed frustration, arguing that someone of her level of fame should take the issue more seriously.

One user, @SaeedDiCaprio, quoted the original tweet saying, “do celebrities know they can just keep posts like this in the drafts?”

do celebrities know they can just keep posts like this in the drafts ?? https://t.co/bxk1VZFPgY — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 31, 2023

A user responded by asking, “Ok but there’s nothing wrong with what she said?”

X user @SaeedDiCaprio explained their criticism. “She has 430 million followers, what do you mean a post won’t help? If you’re too scared to take a side, then just keep it in the drafts,” the comment read.

Many users additionally voiced that they felt that Gomez had unnecessarily centered herself on this issue. At the beginning of the post, Gomez wrote, “I’ve been taking a break off social media because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world.”

A user under @SaeedDiCaprio’s tweet sarcastically wrote, “Love when celebrities start a post about humanity with ‘I.’ You aren’t the victim here and this has nothing to do with you…”

Another X user, @emer7ldgrl, also quoted PopBase’s tweet saying, “only selena gomez would find a way to make genocide about herself.”

only selena gomez would find a way to make a genocide about herself https://t.co/odhJnHib24 — ‘ (@emer7ldgrl) October 31, 2023

One user came to Gomez’s defense saying, “If she expresses her thoughts you have a problem, if she doesn’t you have a problem.”

Gomez’s post follows many other celebrity posts, including Justin Beiber and Amy Schumer, that have sparked intense online debate about the role that celebrities should have in response to social issues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gomez’s representatives via email.