A TikToker who goes by Reckless Ben said he used secret camera glasses inside a service at the Church of Scientology to uncover the truth about the secretive religion.

Users have flocked to the video, which by Monday had racked up over 1.7 million views.

Ben opens the video with, “So I went to Scientology with a secret camera in my glasses and this is their actual church service.”

In the glasses footage, a man behind a podium with a cross says, “Welcome to Sunday Service. All you have to do is follow the commands.”

He then appears to order the congregation to “sit in your chair” 16 times over a time lapse of footage. In many instances, the congregation is already visibly sitting.

“Are you sure this isn’t footage of me teaching my kindergarteners?” user @emmaw501 commented.

Many users agreed the secret camera glasses had caught brainwashing happening in real time.

“Simple commands and acknowledgement. Solid brainwash technique,” @dusty_marbles said.

“What people may not realize is that by repeating an already completed task, it creates a sense of buy in and investment. Then when he says something…like ‘come next week’ you come. It takes years but it’s how cults or really any extremist recruitment goes,” @realistpyschologist commented. “Small to large investments over long time.”

One user pointed out the irony of psychological tricks given that Scientology has a controversial relationship with psychiatry.

“They paint psychologists as the devil—while using psychology the entire time,” @theacidicgod wrote.

Many users expressed concern for Ben. They worried that exposing services of the famously secretive organization might bring him harassment.

“Not all heros [sic] wear captes, but please be careful,” said @ladylawyerwarrior. “They will try to hurt you.”

Ben did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

