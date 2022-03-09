‘He was being rude for no reason’: Waiter says he ‘doesn’t have time’ to get candle for customer’s birthday, sparking debate

The service industry is undoubtedly a stressful environment to work in and the severity of certain situations are hard to parse unless you’ve been through them. To wit: A viral TikTok shows a waiter “being rude for no reason,” as one commenter put it. It’s divided viewers.

In the video, viewers can see loved ones out to dinner and getting dessert when they ask the waiter if they have any candles so they can sing “Happy Birthday.” The waiter responds saying, “No, I don’t really have time for that right now,” to the shock of the family.

The video received over 100,000 views, 13,000 likes, and hundreds of comments. In the comments section, people argued whether the server was right or wrong for his actions. “I’m a server and I would have just said ‘No sorry,’ if I didn’t have enough time. He was being rude for no reason,” one person wrote. Another person said, “Should have left him a note saying ‘Sorry, don’t really have money for tips.'”

Some people went on the defensive and said, “Nah I understand the waiter sometimes the place is too busy to give special attention to people who will leave a mess and won’t tip either way.” Someone else wrote, “He knew you were tipping 15% anyways.”

It’s unclear where this took place, but the TikToker creator, @lifeofperveen, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: