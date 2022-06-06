‘Who buys margarita mix at Ross lmao’: 2 women get into fight at Ross while in checkout line

A verbal altercation between two shoppers who were standing in line at Ross has viewers taking sides.

The video was viewed more than 1.2 million times. It was posted by @kiko198811, who said in the caption that it was filmed in San Antonio.

“Battle of the ages,” the clip’s text overlay reads.

The women are mid-confrontation when the video starts. The woman in blue tells the woman in black, who is standing behind her in line, to “let it go.” It is unclear what the two are arguing about.

“You’re picking a fight for no reason,” the woman in blue says.

It appears the woman in black is upset the woman in blue was standing too close to her at one point.

While there’s not much context in the video, commenters took sides. Many dubbed the woman in black, who is holding a bottle of margarita mix, “margarita Karen” and questioned why customers would purchase margarita mix from Ross.

“Yea I’m going to have to side with the younger girl, margarita Karen talking too much,” one commenter wrote.

“Lol not Karen buying margarita mix from Ross,” the top comment reads.

“Who buys margarita mix at Ross lmao,” another top comment questions.

Others praised the way the woman in blue handled herself when the other woman confronted her.

“The girl in blue was much more mature she actually seemed cool,” one commenter wrote.

“Lol if anyone finds the blue dress girl tag her (because) she (definitely) composed herself well and she look cool as fuck,” another commenter wrote.

However, some sided with the other woman, citing a need for personal space. “I mean it’s called personal space I don’t like strangers standing to close to me either,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kiko198811 via TikTok comment as they could not be identified on other social platforms.

