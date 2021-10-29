Restaurant worker says she was fired after someone changed customer’s tip to her

In a viral video, a woman said she lost her job over something she didn’t even do.

The TikTok was posted by Shelby Hose-daerr, who explains that someone increased the original tip number her customer presumably wrote on the receipt.

“To whoever wrote an extra 1 on someone’s tip to me, you got me fired,” the text overlay on the TikTok read.

Hose-daerr looks calmy upset throughout the video. She gives an ironic thumbs-up that’s juxtaposed by signs that she’s been crying. In the video her eyes are damp, her mascara is slightly runny, and her lips purse and eyebrows scrunch like she’s holding back from crying again.

One commenter wrote, “I hope you’re okay,” to whick Hose-daerr responded, “I’m not.”

The video which has more than 200,000 views on the video-sharing platform was accompanied by the caption, ” I hope you’re gonna rot.”

Hose-daerr revealed more information in the comments section. One commenter asked if there was video footage of the incident, Hose-daerr revealed she’d lawyered up and that her lawyer was trying to acquire the evidence. She added that she suspects it was a customer who changed the tip amount.

“I’m getting a lawyer to get the camera footage of a customer probably writing on it (hopefully not a coworker),” Hose-daerr said.

One commenter said the comments section did not pass the vibe check. Many people insinuated or outright accused Hose-daerr of being the one to up the tip.

“Is someone you,” @user5205127262551 wrote.

“Sounds like you got caught,” @user4202472242435 commented.

Others were more supportive.

“Don’t worry love, karma gonna get them fr doing dirty like that,” @suihannah said.

“You probably deserved that extra 1 but that’s not okay that they did that,” @em.g.r added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shelby Hose-daerr via the comments section.