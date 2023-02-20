‘Work from home is getting out of hand’: Worker brings whole computer monitor to coffee shop

These days, working from home rarely means actually working from home. Remote work can take place anywhere from a boat to the beach to a plane getting ready for takeoff, giving employees greater flexibility with their day-to-day activities while still allowing them to complete work.

However, remote work often requires a computer—and sometimes, one just doesn’t have the space to house a full desktop in their home.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she saw someone working at a coffee shop using a full desktop-sized monitor.

“Work from home’s getting out of hand…Man’s brought a Mac monitor to a coffee shop,” TikTok user @reilsandtash wrote in a video with over 112,000 views.

In the comments section, @reilsandtash said they are not trying to shame this person; they simply thought the image was “just funny.”

“We bring our laptop too, just thought the large monitor was funny but we respect it,” the TikToker wrote in a comment.

Some offered potential reasons why one might bring their monitor to a coffee shop.

“I fully understand this. I went insane working from home,” a commenter wrote.

“I’ve worked in the industry and it’s the bottled Coke that leads me to believe he’s either the owner or manager,” another offered.

According to some users, this isn’t an uncommon sight depending on the city.

“Living in the bay I seen people type on their computers while crossing the road,” a user claimed.

“Tons of ppl do this in San Jose coffee shops,” a second alleged.

A few were even inspired to try it themselves.

“I have the same setup,” a commenter stated. “I’m ready to venture out with it.”

