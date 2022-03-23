‘I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender’: Model calls out Delta for short seatbelts in viral TikTok

Curve model Remi Bader has called out Delta Air Lines for having inadequate seatbelts in a viral TikTok.

Bader is known on TikTok for posting “realistic” clothing hauls and has more than 2 million followers on the platform. Curve models, according to Vox, typically include people who are in between “straight” and “plus” clothing sizes. Bader previously told Vogue that she typically wears a size 14 or 16, while Vox reports the average American woman wears between a size 16 and 18.

On her recent flight with Delta Air Lines, Bader wasn’t able to buckle herself into her seat because the straps weren’t long enough. She shared footage of the straps not meeting across her waist in a TikTok. She called on Delta to “figure it out,” referring to the belts.

“And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It should just be easy!” Bader wrote in the TikTok’s caption. As of Tuesday, the video received more than 911,000 views on the app. Viewers jumped in the comments in support of Bader, saying no passenger should have to ask for a seatbelt extender.

One user wrote, “They just need to put one in the pocket of every seat. It’s not that hard!”

“How about they find a way to eliminate the need for a person to ask for one if they need it! We can put an airplane in the sky but not do this?” another viewer commented.

Many said that airlines should extend all of their seatbelts to accommodate a wider range of passengers.

“YES WHY IS ASKING FOR AN EXTENDER EVEN A THING JUST MAKE THE BELTS MORE ACCOMMODATING,” creator Chris Klemens wrote under the video, to which Bader responded “Yeeeep.”

Other viewers shared their own experiences with small seatbelts on airplanes.

“I was asked to move from the exit row once because I needed an extender. Apparently an extender means you’re unable to open the exit door,” one TikToker said.

Another TikToker wrote, “I was too embarrassed to ask last time so I pretended to be buckled and just decided if we hit turbulence so be it.”

“It’s so embarrassing having to ask. If they would just include one with each seat no one would need to embarrass themselves,” someone else said.

Some viewers claimed that flight attendants cut the seatbelts on airplanes when they get damaged, which eventually leads to them getting shorter and shorter.

“When the seatbelts get damaged, they trim them instead of replacing the whole thing. This is why the length is so inconsistent,” one user said.

“It’s not that serious, seatbelts get cut repeatedly as they get stained or damaged, this belt has obviously been cut and soon needs a replacement,” another user claimed.

But Bader didn’t agree and wrote back, “Nah. Ive flown 15 times on delta recently and theyre all this short lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via email and Delta Air Lines via media request form.

