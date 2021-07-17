‘This situation was very heartbreaking’: ‘Ramen Racist’ yells anti-Asian slurs at employee closing restaurant

A viral Instagram video shows a bald “ramen racist” yelling anti-Asian slurs toward employees at a ramen restaurant in Florida.

Footage of the incident was taken in front of the Ramen Lab Eatery, as one of the employees tells the three white men in the video, “I asked you nicely to leave; that’s about it.” The employees were closing the store for the night and appeared to be putting away the outdoor dining tables. The men were eating pizza at one of the tables when the employee asked them to take their meal elsewhere.

“Take your fucking China flu, and shove it up your ass,” says the ramen racist. “Asshole, you fucking Taiwanese ch*nk, motherfucker.”

“Well done, sir; thank you,” says the employee. Another employee is on the phone, apparently calling the police.

“Oh yeah, I’m over here; whattaya gonna do?” says ramen racist, apparently trying to provoke the employee into a altercation.

Then one of the other men is seen eating a folded slice of pizza, calling the employee a “communist” and a “woke sissy motherfucker.”

Folks on Twitter expressed outrage over the incident, with some folks wondering who the “ramen racist” was. The men in the video have not been identified.

When is this hate going to stop???? — Deb McD. aka Towanda in SC (@DebMcD007) July 16, 2021

It's unconscionable. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 16, 2021

The restaurant posted the ‘ramen racist’ video to Instagram with a caption:

“We have zero-tolerance for violence. We are a honest hard working business. We stand against any type of racism, harassment and discrimination. We pride ourselves in having a multicultural environment. Unfortunately, this situation was very heartbreaking and will not break our spirits. We will not accept this type of behavior and attack on anyone and especially to our staff. We do not tolerate any kind of hate. However, this was after we politely ask 3 grown men to eat their pizza elsewhere while we try to close and put away our tables. If anyone know or recognize these men, please be careful and report them. We respect and love everyone; however, this is hard to grasp. We will not stand for it EVER, and we hope justice will be served to these individuals.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ramen Lab Eatery for comment and additional details.

