TikToker shares ‘racist boomer on a scooter’ tried running over his prosthetic legs at McDonald’s

The TikToker was defending McDonald's staff from the man, who called them slurs.

Published Jul 20, 2021

A “racist boomer on a scooter” created a commotion at an Australia McDonald’s when he began harassing the staff members and making racist remarks.

The entire interaction was witnessed by @pnuks on TikTok, who shared his reaction to the incident on the platform. According to Pnuks, the anti-vaxxer, anti-masker boomer made fun of the McDonald’s staff for being understaffed and having dirty floors. 

@mcdonaldsau give ur ultimo staff a raise! #covid #sydney #clapback #pnuks #maccas #food #racism #justice #free #food

Pnuks tried to ignore the situation, thinking it wasn’t his business. But then the boomer told a staffer to “go back to where they came from” and called the workers “w*gs,” an Australian slur for Black and darker-skinned people. 

Pnuks said he was “livid.” 

Since the McDonald’s staffers couldn’t swear at the customer or talk back, Pnuks apparently did it for them.

“You can be annoyed because you’re old but you can’t be racist,” he said. 

In another TikTok that went viral, Pnuks said he filed a police report against the boomer, who tried to run him over with his scooter after being called out. He played a clip of the man trying to ram into him with the motorized chair. Pnuks then said it’s not OK to use one’s disability to threaten people. 

getting told to follow health rules doesn’t mean you can be racist/xenophobic to @mcdonaldsau staff! #maccas #racism #wog #pnuks #amputee #disabled

Then he pointed out his own disability: prosthetic legs. The boomer tried running over his feet, but Pnuks didn’t move because he couldn’t feel the hit. Suffice to say, the boomer’s attack didn’t go as planned.

“It’s not real, boy,” he laughed. To demonstrate how unreal they were, he slammed his car door on his own leg. 

Viewers couldn’t believe it.

“I gasped when you closed the door on your foot,” one viewer commented.

Others applauded Pnuks for holding his ground, prosthetic legs or not. 

“Good for you for not moving,” one user said. Another commented, “That’s crazy!! Good for you for standing up for the staff who couldn’t speak up for themselves.” 

Pnuks did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. 

*First Published: Jul 20, 2021, 6:43 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

