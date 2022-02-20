‘This is like my two personalities arguing’: Viral TikTok comparing pros and cons of 9 to 5 jobs sparks debate

A viral screen recording of two TikToks sharing opposing opinions has garnered over 435,000 views on the platform, where commenters either relate to both entirely or not at all.

Posted by @allyallyk, the video is a screen recording that captures two separate TikToks showing creators expressing their opinions on working 9 to 5 jobs. In the first video, @guacandr0ll shares a more positive experience with a 9 to 5.

“I’m starting to think all the 9-5 office job [hate] was just y’all gatekeeping,” a text overlay on the video reads. “I luv getting paid to dress in cute business casual outfits, drink iced coffee, and just type all in a heated office building and comfy chair.”

The second video is from @jraexx10, who wrote that she felt like a 9 to 5 job caused her to lose her joy.

“I refuse to believe anyone enjoys working a 9-5,” a text overlay on her video reads. “I feel dead inside, like I lost all my happiness. I was not put on this earth to sit down and stare at a screen for 8 hours a day inside. Now I see why people lose their light because mine is slowly deteriorating.”

The screen recording posted by @allyallyk is captioned, “This is like my two personalities arguing.”

Commenters shared polarized reactions to the video—some agreed with @guacandr0ll, writing that they vastly preferred a 9 to 5 when compared with service jobs.

“I strongly believe that people who hate 9-5 never worked a food services job, I work in legal now and have never worked harder than I did at Starbucks,” one commenter wrote.

“People who hate low effort office jobs are usually privileged and have never had to do hard work,” another commenter wrote.

Others fell into the same boat as @jraexx10, writing that their 9 to 5 jobs left them drained.

“I couldn’t stand a 9-5 office job, but I’m thriving doing night shift factory work!” one commenter wrote. “Not every job is for everybody.”

“First TikTok is how I felt my first 2-3 years in corporate America,” another commenter wrote. “I am now the second girl. 9-5 is deteriorating my [mental health].”

