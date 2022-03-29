‘Nowhere in the lease does it say we cannot have these’: Property manager cites TikToker for curtains in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok says the property manager at her apartment cited her for hanging curtains on her balcony.

The TikToker, known as Cole (@omg.cole), says in a video it was “ridiculous” that the property manager came to her door complaining about the curtains.

In the video, Cole stands on her apartment’s balcony, and she turns to record the curtains in question. They are white and appear to be hanging from a cord or string on the balcony.

“They’re nice, and they block the parking lot,” Cole says in the video, looking annoyed.

In the video’s on-screen caption, Cole wrote in all caps, “NOWHERE IN THE LEASE DOES IT SAY WE CANNOT HAVE THESE.”

As of Tuesday, the TikTok video received about 921,000 views on the app. Viewer debated in the video’s comments if Cole was right or if the property manager was justified.

“Tell them to mind their business unless it’s on the lease,” one viewer commented in support of Cole.

“if she asks again make sure to demand it in writing that she show you where it isn’t allowed in your CURRENT lease! I hate property management,” another viewer commented.

Some viewers advised Cole to look at her lease again, saying that many apartments don’t allow mounts or poles that cause holes in the wall. Some said it’s common for apartments to not allow anything on residents’ balconies that can be seen from the street or parking lot.

“So I support you 100%, but if your lease says anything about hanging or mounting anything that puts holes, without permission, she can get ya sadly,” one user said.

“I work in property management, this is pretty common. If this was one of our properties, you’d definitely get a notice to remove them,” another user commented.

“Are you sure? it’s always been in my leases that were can’t have stuff on the balcony visible to others,” one TikToker wrote, to which Cole said, “We double checked and no where.”

“They just do that so that it keeps the building aesthetics looking nicely from the road. Keeping it nicely kept looking draws in new tenants,” one viewer speculated.

Several viewers shared their own experiences with property managers monitoring their balconies.

“I have two metal folding chairs on my patio and got told to remove them because they aren’t considered ‘patio furniture,'” one TikToker commented.

Another TikToker wrote, “I had a tension rod & long weatherproof curtains on my rear-facing for 2 years & they only had a problem with it after I gave notice of moving.”

“Once I had landlord who told me I wasn’t allowed to open my windows during the window. I did and she texted me that day about it,” someone else said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cole via TikTok comment.

