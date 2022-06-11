‘The potential cost on the organization is huge’: TikToker calls out companies that promote managers without leadership training, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok, a leadership coach shares her frustration at the thought of a company promoting an employee and then not training them for their new role. User Maxine Skerrett (@maxinemtl), who is a leadership and team performance consultant, posted the video of the hypothetical situation which has received more than 2.3 million views.

“When a new manager gets promoted and receives no leadership training,” the overlay text reads. The TikTok uses the trending Taylor Swift song “Exile” with the lyrics, “I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending.”

“Not only does the team suffer, the potential cost on [the] organization is huge,” she added in the caption. The video has garnered thousands of comments, with users sharing similar experiences they faced at their workplace. Some were quick to point out an opposite scenario, where companies give employees more responsibility but no promotion.

“When they slap a manager title on someone but don’t give them authority, only responsibility,” a user shared.

“When you don’t receive the promotion but are expected to train the new leader in how to lead,” another wrote.

“When you received no promotion. Yet expected to do the leadership work,” one commented.

Many users agreed that poorly trained managers also have a tough time navigating a new position they were expected to excel at.

“The new manager also suffers. It’s not fair to put people in positions without support and training. It’s too much,” one shared.

“The person being promoted doesn’t like it either, by the way. Most want to do a good job & expect to be given the additional training they need,” another agreed.

“I look at the new manager and feel so bad, they have basically been thrown to the wolves…never works out well,” one commented.

Several viewers were of the belief that leadership and management are two separate things.

“Let’s please normalize not promoting people to manager just because they are good at their job,” one commented. “Managing takes skill that not everyone has”

