‘Gen X or older, you have to be on the phone with them the whole way’: Customer compares Gen Z Postmates drivers to older drivers

A TikToker breaking down Postmates delivery by generation asserted that Gen Z delivery drivers have it on lock, while if you draw a Gen X driver, you “probably bought dinner for the guy two streets over.”

The video comes from creator Bailie, who has attracted more than 406,000 views as of Mar. 12.

“I’m so sick of hearing about Gen Z in the workplace,” she begins. “Tell me why every single time I order Postmates and I see the person that has my order is under 25, I know it’s going to be delivered 10-15 minutes early, no questions asked. They’re not even trying to contact me. They’re leaving it off to the side, plenty of room to grab it.”

She then says that for millennial Postmates drivers, it’s a different prospect. “Millennial’s got my order … they’re probably going to deliver it on time, but they’re going to block my entire screen door. So, in order for me to grab my food … I’m losing my drink,” she says. “I have to knock my drink over to get the food.”

But she’s not a fan of Gen X, judging by her generalization of that group of drivers. “Gen X has it? It’s a wrap,” she claims. “I’m not gonna get to eat that night. I probably bought dinner for the guy two streets over. The food is not making it to me.”

Commenters shared their views on the matter.

“People above 25 always disregard the ‘leave at the door’ setting,” one shared. “They literally call my phone until I physically grab it from their hand.”

Another recounted, “I literally had a guy who biked across San Francisco with my order when I had a drink and soup,” noting, “I still got my food.”

That led the creator to provide another contrast, writing, “Gen Z will get my food to me faster on their bike than gen x in a six-cylinder with Maps open.”

One commenter, presumably speaking for Gen Z, offered a simple “the bug is the feature” explanation, writing, “It’s the anxiety.”

Another Gen Z representative offered another theory as to why they win the creator’s Postmates sweepstakes. “It’s ’cause I got a j and good music. Life is a video game and getting it there ASAP is the mission.”

Yet another had a specific video game in mind, sharing, “I went with my 19 year old cousin to do DoorDash once and i felt like i was in GTA.”

Some commenters just came in to pile onto Gen X, with a user writing, “gen x or older, you have to be on the phone with them the whole way from the restaurant bc they can’t follow a gps to save their life.”

“A gen X’er delivered my Uber Eats an hour late and all I ordered was a cheese quesadilla from the Taco Bell down the street,” one recalled.

Another shared, “My Gen X dad doesn’t believe in GPS. He said he grew up without it and knows where everything is in my city. He can never find anything.”

