‘Did you lead him on?’: Viral TikTok showcases how police can victim-blame assault survivors

A viral TikTok video shared by a sexual assault survivor shows how police can victim-blame survivors.

The TikToker, known as Eva Evans (@itsevaevans), says that when she reported being raped to the police, they told her what happened was “definitely rape,” but they still asked her questions like “Did you lead him on?”

Asking sexual assault survivors questions like that is commonly referred to as “victim-blaming” because it accuses the victim of having a guilty role in the assault. Victim-blaming marginalizes the survivor and makes it harder to come forward and report abuse, according to the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton.

“Apparently, sleeping alone in another room is a form of flirtation just fyi,” Evans wrote in her video caption. Her TikTok received about 15,000 views as of Wednesday.

Viewers said the story was a spot-on example of victim-blaming.

“definition of victim blaming,” one viewer commented on the video.

“They don’t need to ask that at all. They just need to collect evidence, write up their report and make sure you’re safe,” another viewer commented.

Several other viewers shared similar experiences of when they reported assault to the police but felt victim blamed.

“i hate them. they asked me how much i drank and how short my dress was,” one user said.

“Mine asked me if I was clothed when my roommate sexually assaulted me. I was like yes sir he actually did it for no reason,” another user wrote.

One TikToker commented, “When I was questioned as a 17 year old they asked what I was wearing, if I dated a lot, if I led him on etc. it’s disgusting I wasn’t even an adult.”

One viewer said the story shows that police officers need to be retrained.

“Sorry you had to go through all that. Their definitely needs to be a restructuring of policing in this country. Demilitarize and retrain Police,” they commented.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

