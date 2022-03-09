‘How many police officers does it take to take down one man?’: Viral TikTok shows police officers swarming escaping suspect, sparking debate

The New York Police Department (NYPD) have come under fire after a viral TikTok shows many cops “spawning like NPCs” to chase and restrain an escaped detainee, who appeared to be zip-tied.

The original TikTok, which was posted March 5, has already amassed 2 million views. The clip appears to show a man jumping out the open window of an NYPD-emblazoned cop car before trying to make an escape, as onlookers cheer and look on.

As the man, who appears to have his hand zip-tied together, goes down a narrow street, numerous police officers appear to swarm him at all angles before overpowering and restraining him.

The response by the police in this video sparked debate among TikTok users, with several questioning whether the force they used was proportionate. One user commented that it looked like the “whole precinct” showed up, while another joked that the police “spawned like NPCs” in a video game.

“How many police officers does it take to take down one man?” one commenter asked, while another comment said the number of police at the scene was a “waste of resources.”

The user then added two further videos to provide context, which have a combined viewership of nearly 3 million. The first follow-up appears to show the moment the man originally got accosted while a woman, who appeared to know the man, shouted at the police to “get off him.”

In the comment section of this TikTok, users were debating whether or not the man was resisting arrest, with some comments saying that the man can be seen kicking the police officers in the clip as they attempt to restrain him.

The third clip then appears to show a police officer on the floor with an injured leg, which the TikToker suggests is related to the man’s arrest.

The exact reason for the man’s arrest is unclear, but many users seemed to be critical of the woman in this video, who was shouting at the police in the background and can be heard asking, “Why are you treating him like this?”

With several users believing the man was actively resisting, they continued to debate in the comments about the climate surrounding police brutality.

A further comment, which amassed nearly 2,000 likes, read, “The cops are so afraid of getting into trouble now that they’re letting situations escalate to the point where they’re endangering themselves.”

The user and NYPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email, respectively.

