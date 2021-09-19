This post contains graphic content.

A Wisconsin police officer was caught allegedly engaging in a sexual activity with a woman while parked in an unmarked squad car.

Although one report from Heavy claims to know the identity of the officer, officials have not yet confirmed or announced who was in the video.

The interaction was caught on camera by resident Marcel Scott, who was out running errands at the time. Scott told WKOW that the squad car was parked in the lot of a home improvement store.

“I saw a, like a detective truck, and [when I] looked, I saw some white legs go up and I thought I was hallucinating at the time,” Scott said.

Scott continued: “I looked a little harder in the vehicle, I saw two individuals, a man and a woman, one as a police officer, and they were engaging in sexual activity.”

In the video, Scott makes clear to the people inside that he’s recording. Scott said the male in the car, the officer, was “basically waving me away.” Later on, the police officer sped off.

Scott said he decided to record the sexual interaction because he wanted to show that no one is above that law. His daughter was shot and killed last year, he said, and Scott wanted to show people that “we have to report these types of things.”

“My daughter was murdered a year ago in Madison,” Scott told WKOW. “While these murders and all these unsolved crimes and gun violence and everything is going on, our officers are basically sitting there doing criminal activity.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per the police department. The department said they’re conducting an investigation and are taking the matter “very seriously.”

Today’s top stories