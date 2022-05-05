A viral TikTok video has sparked debate after showing a confrontation between a driver and a police officer.

The dash cam footage, which was posted by user @vnmsuz310, shows them driving before a cop car pulls out in front of them, before coming to a stop. A cop then appears to come out the car and berate the user for not stopping.

“What do you mean ‘stop,’ I stopped at the stop sign, I have it on camera,” the TikToker can be heard shouting. The cop then appears to go back into their car and drive off. The clip is accompanied by on-screen text saying, “Cop almost hits me, then accuses me of not stopping.”

@idunno…..1 I like the police, but not a fan of this guy. he lied and justified his actions instead of taking accountability. no lights, no sirens, and speeding. His Sargent has this footage. hopefully he'll get reprimanded for putting us in danger. ♬ original sound – @vnmsuz310

As of publishing, the video received over 600,000 views. A few commenters were skeptical of the situation, accusing the creator of making an illegal right turn in the dash cam footage. “So if u stopped….does that mean you made an unsafe right turn before and not yielding to oncoming traffic?” one commenter asked.

However, the TikToker defended herself against these accusations in the comments: “If I pulled out in front of a cop do you really think I’d post this? He came flying up behind me without lights or sirens then almost side swipes me.”

Most commenters were supportive of the TikToker and shocked at the behavior shown in the dash cam footage. “I’m starting to suspect we all need to buy cameras for our cars now,” one user commented. “You don’t know when you’re going to run into a cop like this…”

Another added, “This is why just cops’ words in court shouldn’t mean anything. They lie.”

In the caption of the TikTok, the user shared more information about what happened after the incident shown in the footage. “I like the police, but not a fan of this guy,” she wrote. “He lied and justified his actions instead of taking accountability. No lights, no sirens, and speeding. His Sargent has this footage. Hopefully he’ll get reprimanded for putting us in danger.”

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

