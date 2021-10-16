planet-fitness-tiktok-fired

Planet Fitness worker says she was fired after joking about letting people walk into the gym without checking in on TikTok (updated)

'I guess I gotta find a new job now.'

Published Oct 16, 2021   Updated Oct 16, 2021, 1:31 pm CDT

Update 1:27pm CT Oct. 16: A spokesperson for Planet Fitness confirmed in an email to the Daily Dot that @freezerburnd is no longer an employee.

A Planet Fitness worker claims she was fired after posting a TikTok video in which she joked about letting people walk into the gym without checking in. 

In the original video, user @freezerburnd dances while a song plays in the background. Over the video reads the text, “when a member passes by without checking in but ur too busy vibing to the pf playlist.” 

@freezerburnd

the pf playlist do b hittin sometimes

♬ original sound – sleepsleep

“The pf playlist do be hitting sometimes,” she captioned the video, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times. 

But it appears her clip didn’t age too well. In a follow-up, @freezerburnd claims she got fired for it. 

“I guess I gotta find a new job now,” she quips. 

@freezerburnd

#stitch with @freezerburnd RIP pf night shift girl. it was real, it was fun… but it wasn’t real fun

♬ original sound – Sarah Freeze

In the comments section, @freezerburnd said that her boss in the franchise is the one who let her go. “It has nothing to do with the pf brand,” she wrote. “I appreciate the support, but please don’t harass the pf page.” 

In the comments section, though, some users said that they were canceling their memberships and expressed their support for @freezerburnd.

“I thought PF was supposed to be judgment free smfh,” one user said. 

“Planet Fitness has no vibes,” a second comment read. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @freezerburnd for comment.

*First Published: Oct 16, 2021, 10:38 am CDT

