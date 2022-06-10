‘One of the most disgusting things I’ve ever experienced’: Former Planet Fitness employee says the manager called the police on her when she returned to pick up her things

A former Planet Fitness worker went viral on TikTok after claiming that the manager called the police on her after she tried to retrieve her property on the premises.

She tells the story over the course of four videos, the first of which has amassed 2.7 million views and over 300,000 likes as of Friday.

“So, they called the cops on me when I came up here to get my notebook,” she explains in the video. The former employee, who goes by Bianca N. on TikTok, says her manager cancelled her membership at Planet Fitness, which she signed up for after she left her job, without notice.

Bianca adds that when she went inside to get her notebook, the manager called the police on her for trespassing.

“This is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she says in the video. “This is the kind of people that allow yourself to these are the people that represent your business. I need ya’ll to know I had the police called on me as a Black woman for trespassing because I came to get my belongings.”

Although she was initially unable to get in touch with the human resources department, the user claims she was eventually able to contact them in a follow-up video.

“HR took a statement from me and told me that they’re going to reach out to corporate and get back to me.” The creator adds that the senior manager she spoke to was initially supportive of her, however, she says his “tune entirely changed” once they got in touch with the manager who purportedly called the police on her.

Bianca recounts the senior manager telling her that the reason they called the police was because of “the way” she entered the store, and claimed that based on footage he saw of her in the store, he “understands” why her manager called the police.

However, the user told a different story, explaining in her TikTok video that even before she entered the building, her manager said he had cancelled her membership, accused her of trespassing, and tried to get her to wait outside.

“I will not say that I did not yell at them and tell them that what I thought they did was fucked up,” Bianca continues regarding her entrance. “But I didn’t threaten nobody. I didn’t jump behind no counter. I didn’t physically assault nobody, the manager went to the back under the guise of telling me that he was going to go get the HR number from the break room, and that is when he called the cops.”

The user then calls out the senior manager for “defending” her former manager. “We see Karens every day, but a Black woman yelling is a great reason to call the cops because I’m so dangerous,” she says.

Bianca adds in another follow-up video that she wasn’t informed that stepping into the building with a cancelled membership would constitute trespassing. However, in her latest update, she says the situation was resolved.

According to the TikToker, corporate and HR got in touch to tell her that, after reviewing the footage, the manager who called the police was facing internal disciplinary action and that she was welcome to have her membership reinstated at the gym she used to work at.

“I really appreciate corporate answering me and reaching out to me, but I don’t think that I’m totally satisfied,” she says. “And I’m undecided on whether or not I want to pursue this with the franchise itself.”

Bianca and Planet Fitness did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message and email, respectively.

