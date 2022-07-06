‘This is incredibly dangerous’: Doctor warns against use of toxic herb to aid abortion following viral video

After a TikToker suggested that women in states where abortions are outlawed take pennyroyal, an herb, a toxicologist tweeted about the herb’s toxic and sometimes fatal side effects.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, @madisonbazaar wrote that “in light of possible [Roe] v Wade decisions,” viewers might want to stock up on pennyroyal and seep its leaves into a tea to drink twice a day.

Medical toxicologist Josh Trebach tweeted to debunk the TikToker’s claims on June 28.

“PLEASE DO NOT TAKE PENNYROYAL AS AN HERBAL ABORTION,” he tweeted alongside a screenshot of @madisonbazaar’s video. “This is incredibly dangerous—it can cause liver failure, seizures, and DEATH.”

this is incredibly dangerous–it can cause liver failure, seizures, and DEATH pic.twitter.com/tStSkEzOoJ — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) June 28, 2022

Trebach also tweeted about misoprostol, a pill used for abortions. Misoprostol induces cramping and bleeding in one’s uterus, which will empty it, according to Planned Parenthood.

“No herbs/plants are safer+more effective than MISOPROSTOL,” Trebach tweeted.

Trebach’s public service announcement, which on Thursday had over 33,000 likes and 1,300 retweets, is especially vital as other TikTokers sang pennyroyal’s praises even though it is toxic and highly poisonous.

A TikTok from @alyssaforesman posted on June 25 states that “if you are pregnant and want to keep your fetus do NOT drink” pennyroyal. She then shares a recipe for pennyroyal tea and a link to a site that details the herb’s history (including that it is toxic).

“Remember, you are responsible for your decisions and actions,” @alyssaforesman wrote in her TikTok. “Nobody else.”

User @azabache777 suggested pennyroyal alongside rue, which also has fatal side effects, in their TikTok about abortifacient herbs.

Other TikTokers posted videos about how dangerous pennyroyal is. In a TikTok referencing Nirvana’s song “Pennyroyal Tea,” @drndrew says that pennyroyal is “not a safe method” for abortion.

“It causes liver damage in most cases. And if it was administered wrong, it could cause death,” the TikToker says. “I believe safe and legal abortions are basic human healthcare.”

TikToker @queenofpeas took her warning further and cautioned against taking any advice about natural abortifacient remedies from TikTok.

“Do not take potentially dangerous herbalist advice from people with no credentials on social media,” she says in her video. “You don’t have to spread misinfo just to say something.”

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok via email.

