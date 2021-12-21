‘Honk if you hate bullies’: Parents publicly punish child for bullying in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

Viral TikTok footage shows a young boy, who’s apparently a bully, getting a humiliating public punishment from his parents. Some viewers found the footage hilarious, while others said it was too mean.

The video shows the boy standing on the corner of a street intersection, holding a sign that read, “I am a bully. Honk if you hate bullies.”

A couple, who appear to be the child’s parents, can be seen watching him and sitting in a pair of lawn chairs.

TikTok user Gavin Klein, known as @usert0c8co0flo, uploaded the footage Saturday. As of Tuesday, it had reached more than 3 million views.

Klein can be heard in the footage saying, “That’s so mean” and “Dude that’s so foul.” A few commenters agreed.

“discipline is okay. Public discipline is not going to teach them anything,” one person stated.

“Humiliating children, is traumatic,” another viewer said. “Especially these they aren’t fully developed. Kids who act out tend to have soemthing [sic] wrong at home.”

However, some viewers thought the punishment was appropriate.

“Bad parents? Lol dude you are soft and (that’s) one great way to handle that!” one viewer commented on the TikTok.

“If you disagree with this as a form of punishment, you’re soft lmao. Kid needs to learn his lesson,” another user wrote.

Unrecorded

Other viewers chimed in, calling the TikToker who filmed the incident soft, and others said he must have been a bully himself to not agree with the punishment.

“These guys were bullies that never got caught that’s why they mad,” one person commented.

Some viewers pointed out that many children become depressed or even suicidal when they are bullied.

“​​KIDS are literally unaliving themselves because of bullies. there is nothing wrong with this. hope he learns his lesson,” one user wrote.

Another viewer said, “No this is good parents I was bullied to the point of wanting to un-alive myself and nothing was ever done to my bullies.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for comment.

Today’s Top Stories