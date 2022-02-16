‘You’re really mad at Panda Express for paying their employees more instead of getting mad at your college?’: Professor points out Panda Express workers make more than him, sparking debate

A professor tweeted that Panda Express general managers make more money than him, citing a sign outside of a Panda Express location “three blocks away” from where he works.

In screenshots of his tweets featured in a TikTok video, the professor at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, tweeted that he makes $61,500 per year—Panda Express general managers make $69,000. The professor, named Spencer Bagley, faced backlash online for his tweet.

“I get that you were going for the ‘educators are underpaid’ angle, which they are — but you did it at the expense of Panda Express workers, which was elitist and is worth maybe examining as a blind spot,” @retepadam tweeted.

“It’s extremely elitist. I’m a [general] manager and you are more than welcome to apply for that job,” @billgraves1 tweeted. “Or are [you too] much of an ‘intellectual’.”

Some even made comments on his salary, in particular.

“You’re below the bottom of the scale,” @wayneswhirled tweeted, referencing a screenshot that says that associate professors like Bagley at Westminster make $96,112. (Glassdoor confirms this Twitter user’s findings.)

Commentary on Bagley has also made its way to TikTok. TikToker @tejopalsignhtv posted a video that has almost 80,000 views about Bagley’s tweet, saying that Bagley should have been upset that he was not being paid more and complained to his employer, rather than be upset that general managers were being paid more than him.

“You’re really mad at Panda Express for paying their employees more? Instead of getting mad at your college that you don’t get paid more,” the TikToker says. “You’re an idiot. How are you so hollow in the head for being a college professor? How did you get that job?”

@tejopalsignhtv posted another video saying that general managers work year-round, while many college professors get the summer off. The TikToker also said that had Bagley handled the situation better, he could’ve “seen both views.”

“But if he’s gonna be arrogant about it, I’m gonna take the other people’s side,” the TikToker says.

And, of course, Bagley has not been immune from the meme treatment: Memes poking fun at Panda Express general managers being well paid and college professors being sad about it are popular on Twitter.

General Managers at Panda Express whenever college professors walk into the restaurant pic.twitter.com/uVCOxVQ309 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) February 12, 2022

When the Panda Express Recruiter rolls up to the High School campus pic.twitter.com/GxzcJRQCuA — Immature Dad (@xvweraspo) February 12, 2022

Me running to apply for the GM at my local Panda Express pic.twitter.com/PKcCkl9C0I — Oz the Cheesemeister 🧀 28-16-4 💛💙 (@CheesemeisterOz) February 12, 2022

College professors when they pass the Panda Express on campus pic.twitter.com/RHTGhwPXqH — Free Jamar Lacco 🎯 (@FreeJamarLacco) February 12, 2022

Bagley has since made his Twitter account private and has seemingly addressed the situation in his Twitter bio: “All labor is skilled labor | All workers are underpaid | Twitter was a mistake lol.” Bagley also offered the same sentiment to the Daily Dot as a statement in an email.

The Daily Dot reached out to Panda Express by email, @tejopalsignhtv by Instagram direct message, and Westminster College by phone.

