‘White weddings be like’: DJ says he’s being paid $4,000 to play Spotify’s Top 200 Wedding Party songs, sparking debate

In a viral video posted May 12, TikToker Mr. Fireworks (@mr__fireworks) revealed that they get paid $4,000 to DJ a wedding by playing the Top 200 Wedding Songs on Spotify.

The video, which has over 4.7 million views, is captioned, “white weddings be like.”

In the comments section, users debate over the purpose of a DJ and their role at special events.

“Finally a DJ admits that they just running a playlist,” one user commented.

“That’s why I would never hire a DJ. Just make your own playlist people,” another user said.

“A good dj doesn’t randomly play songs from a playlist. [You] pick songs based on energy levels, amount of people on the floor, age, and other demographics,” a third user argued.

The TikToker responded, claiming “a good dj gets paid $4,000.”

However, some users noticed that the Spotify playlist is paused. One user, who goes by Circs, explained in the comments that the DJ most likely looks for songs on the app to transfer them to an approved DJ program.

“Well, he certainly can’t just play it on Spotify,” Circs said. “He is playing on the deck so he could have exported the songs from the playlist to the deck.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @mr__fireworks via TikTok comment.

