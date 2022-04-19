‘Entrepreneurial hustle’: OnlyFans creator flies advertisement banner over Coachella

OnlyFans creators promote themselves on social media all the time, but one influencer determined to promote her content recently took to the skies. An airplane flew an advertisement banner with her username over the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Someone is flying a plane above Coachella with a banner advertising their onlyfans,” a Twitter user tweeted on Saturday. Coachella, an annual music festival, takes place this year from April 15 to April 24 in Indio, California.

The OnlyFans creator Kazumi quoted the tweet and wrote, “Yeah it’s me.” She shared a video of the advertisement banner, which shared the link to her OnlyFans page, Kazumisworld.

Pearse Anderson, a designer and journalist, quote-tweeted Kazumi and asked a question on many people’s minds: Was the banner effective?

“I would love to learn how this advertising method altered Kazumi’s subs or sales! Such a fun idea, all the plane banners I see in Chicago are for the Geico gecko (less sexy),” Anderson tweeted.

I would love to learn how this advertising method altered Kazumi's subs or sales! Such a fun idea, all the plane banners I see in Chicago are for the Geico gecko (less sexy) https://t.co/7VIYtk1Wm0 — Pearse Anderson (@PearseAnderson) April 18, 2022

Another Twitter user called Kazumi a “genius,” and someone else praised her “entrepreneurial hustle.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kazumi via Twitter message.

Today’s top stories